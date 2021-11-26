Subscribe
News

Watch LCD Soundsystem play “Beat Connection” live for first time in 16 years

The band are in the midst of a month-long Brooklyn Steel residency

By Will Richards
LCD Soundsystem
James Murphy of LCD Soundsystem performs live. Image: Pedro Gomes/Redferns.

Trending Now

LCD Soundsystem played their 2004 single “Beat Connection” live for the first time in 16 years earlier this week (November 24) – see footage below.

The band announced their live return after more than three years last month, with 20 shows set at the Brooklyn Steel venue in New York between now and Christmas.

The residency began on Tuesday (November 23) with the band playing a career-spanning set, opening with a cover of Spacemen 3’s “Big City (Everybody I Know Can Be Found Here)”, alongside the first live performance of 2007 track Time To Get Away” in five years, and the first live outing of Thrills” in a decade.

Advertisement

At Wednesday’s show, the band opened their set by playing Beat Connection – the B-side to debut single Losing My Edge”, and a song initially intended to be the A-side instead – for the first time since October 2005.

Elsewhere, the band played hits from across their career, including Get Innocuous!”, the aforementioned Losing My Edge” and more, before closing a four-song encore with Dance Yrself Clean” and “All My Friends”.

See the “Beat Connection” performance and the full setlist below:

LCD Soundsystem played:

“Beat Connection”
“Get Innocuous!”
“American Dream”
“On Repeat”
“Losing My Edge”
“Emotional Haircut”
“Tonite”
“Someone Great”
“Daft Punk Is Playing at My House”
“Thrills”
“How Do You Sleep?”
“Movement”
“No Love Lost” (Joy Division cover)
“Home”

Advertisement

Encore:
“Yr City’s A Sucker”
“New York, I Love You but You’re Bringing Me Down”
“Dance Yrself Clean”
“All My Friends”

lcd soundsystem
James Murphy of LCD Soundsystem performs on stage at Sonar Festival on June 16, 2018 in Barcelona, Spain. (Picture: Xavi Torrent/WireImage)

The band are playing the Brooklyn Steel residency without synth player Gavilán Rayna Russom at the show, who announced this week that she was leaving the band.

In a new interview with Pitchfork, Russom announced her reasons for leaving the band, saying: “I didn’t realise the way it would take over the way my identity — especially my creative identity — was perceived in the public eye.

DFA and LCD… they’re nice folks and James is a great artist and it’s a great label, but it’s actually quite different than what I’m interested in creatively. I’d always felt like I was kind of negotiating.”

LCD Soundsystem’s Brooklyn Steel residency will resume next week (November 29), and run until December 21. The band will then return to Europe next summer to headline Bilbao BBK Live in July.

See the remaining New York residency dates below:

NOVEMBER 2021
29, 30

DECEMBER 2021
1, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 17, 19, 20, 21

Originally published on NME
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Bruce Springsteen, Uncut’s Review Of 2021, Jason Isbell, Yasmin Williams, Jonny Greenwood, The Weather Station, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, the Beach Boys, The Coral, and Marvin Gaye
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Stephen Deusner -

Yasmin Williams: “I wanted to imagine things getting better”

Released in January, Yasmin Williams’ mesmerising album Urban Driftwood respected the old traditions of folk music but simultaneously made fresh currency out of them. Stephen Deusner meets Williams in Nashville to map the course of her incredible year since – and her plans for 2022. “I’m pretty optimistic about the future,” she says. “At least, way more than I was a year ago…”
Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More