Subscribe
News

Watch Eric Clapton and Roger Waters play Cream songs

With Ronnie Wood and Kenney Jones, at the Tribute To Ginger Baker

Sam Richards

Trending Now

BlogsMichael Bonner - 0

An Audience With Andrew Weatherall

By way of tribute to Andrew Weatherall, whose death was confirmed earlier today, I thought I’d post my interview...
Read more
FeaturesTom Pinnock - 0

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever on their new album: “It’s weirder… it feels exciting”

In our recent 2020 album preview, Fran Keaney, singer and acoustic guitarist in Melbourne's Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, told...
Read more
FeaturesSam Richards - 0

The 3rd Uncut New Music Playlist of 2020

The return of Jason Isbell and Lucinda Williams, plus King Krule, Hailu Mergia and Jon Hopkins
Read more

Last night (February 17), Eric Clapton presented a tribute concert to Ginger Baker at London’s Hammersmith Apollo.

He was joined by guests including Roger Waters, Ronnie Wood, Kenney Jones, Nile Rodgers, Steve Winwood and Ginger’s son Kofi Baker to play a set consisting largely of Cream and Blind Faith songs.

Watch footage of “Sunshine Of Your Love” (with Roger Waters), “White Room” (with Roger Waters, Ronnie Wood and Kenney Jones) and “Had To Cry Today” (with Steve Winwood and Nile Rodgers) before checking out the full set list below:

Advertisement

01. Sunshine of Your Love – with Roger Waters
02. Strange Brew – with Roger Waters
03. White Room – with Ronnie Wood, Kenney Jones and Roger Waters
04. I Feel Free – with Nile Rodgers and Willie Weeks / Paul Carrack (vocal)
05. Tales Of Brave Ulysses – with Nile Rodgers and Willie Weeks
06. Sweet Wine – with Will Johns / Paul Carrack (vocal)
07. Blue Condition
08. Badge – with Ronnie Wood and Henry Spinetti
09. Pressed Rat – with Kofi Baker
10. Had To Cry Today – with Steve Winwood, Kofi Baker and Nile Rodgers
11. Presence Of The Lord – with Steve Winwood, Kofi Baker and Nile Rodgers
12. Well Alright – with Steve Winwood, Kofi Baker and Nile Rodgers
13. Can’t Find My Way Home – with Steve Winwood, Kofi Baker and Nile Rodgers
14. Do What You Like / Toad – with Steve Winwood, Kofi Baker and Nile Rodgers
15. Crossroads (encore) – All

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Magazines Tom Pinnock - 0
Robert Plant, Karen Dalton, Elton John, Stephen Malkmus, Maria McKee, Shabaka Hutchings and Iggy & Bowie – plus a free 15-track CD
Read more
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
Robert Plant, Karen Dalton, Elton John, Stephen Malkmus, Maria McKee, Shabaka Hutchings and Iggy & Bowie – plus a free 15-track CD
Magazines

Uncut – April 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
Who’s next? Well, yes they are. Ahead of their UK arena tour, our latest deluxe edition Ultimate Music Guide focuses on the music of...
Publications

The Who – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Kate Bush, Robert Wyatt, Peter Green and Tame Impala – plus our Sounds Of The New West Volume 5 CD – all feature in...
Magazines

Uncut – March 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
Bridge Over Troubled Water is 50! To celebrate this, and to commemorate over 60 years of their music-making – both separately, and as a...
Publications

Simon & Garfunkel – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
I want you so bad it’s driving me mad! Presenting the deluxe 148-page edition of our Ultimate Music Guide to The Beatles. Featuring a...
Publications

The Beatles – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
Robert Plant, Karen Dalton, Elton John, Stephen Malkmus, Maria McKee, Shabaka Hutchings and Iggy & Bowie – plus a free 15-track CD
Magazines

Uncut – April 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
Who’s next? Well, yes they are. Ahead of their UK arena tour, our latest deluxe edition Ultimate Music Guide focuses on the music of...
Publications

The Who – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Kate Bush, Robert Wyatt, Peter Green and Tame Impala – plus our Sounds Of The New West Volume 5 CD – all feature in...
Magazines

Uncut – March 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
Bridge Over Troubled Water is 50! To celebrate this, and to commemorate over 60 years of their music-making – both separately, and as a...
Publications

Simon & Garfunkel – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
I want you so bad it’s driving me mad! Presenting the deluxe 148-page edition of our Ultimate Music Guide to The Beatles. Featuring a...
Publications

The Beatles – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, our 2020 Preview, Drive-By Truckers, Fontaines DC and Grace Slick all feature in the new Uncut, dated February...
Magazines

Uncut – February 2020

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More

© 2020 UNCUT is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.