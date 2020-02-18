Watch Eric Clapton and Roger Waters play Cream songs

Last night (February 17), Eric Clapton presented a tribute concert to Ginger Baker at London’s Hammersmith Apollo.

He was joined by guests including Roger Waters, Ronnie Wood, Kenney Jones, Nile Rodgers, Steve Winwood and Ginger’s son Kofi Baker to play a set consisting largely of Cream and Blind Faith songs.

Watch footage of “Sunshine Of Your Love” (with Roger Waters), “White Room” (with Roger Waters, Ronnie Wood and Kenney Jones) and “Had To Cry Today” (with Steve Winwood and Nile Rodgers) before checking out the full set list below:

01. Sunshine of Your Love – with Roger Waters

02. Strange Brew – with Roger Waters

03. White Room – with Ronnie Wood, Kenney Jones and Roger Waters

04. I Feel Free – with Nile Rodgers and Willie Weeks / Paul Carrack (vocal)

05. Tales Of Brave Ulysses – with Nile Rodgers and Willie Weeks

06. Sweet Wine – with Will Johns / Paul Carrack (vocal)

07. Blue Condition

08. Badge – with Ronnie Wood and Henry Spinetti

09. Pressed Rat – with Kofi Baker

10. Had To Cry Today – with Steve Winwood, Kofi Baker and Nile Rodgers

11. Presence Of The Lord – with Steve Winwood, Kofi Baker and Nile Rodgers

12. Well Alright – with Steve Winwood, Kofi Baker and Nile Rodgers

13. Can’t Find My Way Home – with Steve Winwood, Kofi Baker and Nile Rodgers

14. Do What You Like / Toad – with Steve Winwood, Kofi Baker and Nile Rodgers

15. Crossroads (encore) – All