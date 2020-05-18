Watch Damon Albarn premiere his new orchestral project

Last night (May 17), Damon Albarn premiered a selection of music from his new orchestral solo project, The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows, via Boiler Room TV in support of The Global FoodBanking Network.

Albarn was due to be performing the work at various concert halls around Europe this month, with conductor André de Ridder and an ensemble of 14 musicians and four singers. Instead, he is filmed alone at the piano in his home studio The Barn, playing along to rehearsal tapes.

The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows takes its title from a John Clare poem called “Love And Memory”, and is inspired by the landscapes of Iceland. Watch Albarn performing a 20-minute extract below:

Rescheduled 2021 live dates for The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows will be announced soon.