Subscribe
News

Watch Damon Albarn perform “Darkness To Light” on Fallon

From his new solo album, The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows

By Tom Skinner
Damon Albarn
Image: Getty Images

Trending Now

Damon Albarn delivered a live performance of “Darkness To Light” on US TV last week – you can watch the video below.

The Blur and Gorillaz frontman appeared as the musical guest on Friday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (November 12) in support of his new solo album, The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows.

Filmed in black-and-white, the moody clip sees Albarn perform under a spotlight in a large studio space alongside his band. The musicians pre-recorded the clip in another location, rather than appearing live at the New York City set as is customary.

Advertisement

Tune in here:

Last week, Albarn also played a special piano-led set for BBC Radio 2. The ‘Sofa Session’ included a melancholic cover of The Human League’s “Don’t You Want Me”, as well as a reinterpretation of Blur’s “Beetlebum”.

Damon Albarn will showcase The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows next month on a ‘Special Piano Tour’, which includes intimate concerts in York, Norwich, Newcastle, Glasgow and Coventry.

Originally published on NME
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Bruce Springsteen, Uncut’s Review Of 2021, Jason Isbell, Yasmin Williams, Jonny Greenwood, The Weather Station, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, the Beach Boys, The Coral, and Marvin Gaye
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More