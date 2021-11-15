Watch Damon Albarn perform “Darkness To Light” on Fallon

Damon Albarn delivered a live performance of “Darkness To Light” on US TV last week – you can watch the video below.

The Blur and Gorillaz frontman appeared as the musical guest on Friday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (November 12) in support of his new solo album, The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows.

Filmed in black-and-white, the moody clip sees Albarn perform under a spotlight in a large studio space alongside his band. The musicians pre-recorded the clip in another location, rather than appearing live at the New York City set as is customary.

Tune in here:

Last week, Albarn also played a special piano-led set for BBC Radio 2. The ‘Sofa Session’ included a melancholic cover of The Human League’s “Don’t You Want Me”, as well as a reinterpretation of Blur’s “Beetlebum”.

Damon Albarn will showcase The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows next month on a ‘Special Piano Tour’, which includes intimate concerts in York, Norwich, Newcastle, Glasgow and Coventry.