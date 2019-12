Courtney Barnett’s new live acoustic album MTV Unplugged (Live In Melbourne) is digitally released today (December 6).

Recorded on October 22 this year it features five numbers from her back catalogue plus covers of songs by Archie Roach, Seeker Lover Keeper and Leonard Cohen. Watch her performance of “So Long, Marianne” below.

MTV Unplugged (Live In Melbourne) will be out physically on February 21, 2020. Pre-order it here and watch the full video playlist here.