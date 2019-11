During a surprise benefit show at Asbury Park's Stone Pony

Bruce Springsteen played a surprise benefit show at Asbury Park’s Stone Pony on Saturday night (November 16).

He was backed for the two-hour set by Asbury Jukes guitarist Bobby Bandiera and his band, with Max Weinberg of the E Street Band joining on drums for several numbers.

Watch footage of Springsteen playing “Thunder Road” (acoustic), “10th Avenue Freeze-Out” and Wilson Pickett’s “634-5789” below: