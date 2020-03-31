Watch Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker cover John Prine’s “Summer’s End”

Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker has taken to Instagram to share an intimate acoustic cover of John Prine’s “Summer’s End”, from his 2018 album The Tree Of Forgiveness. Watch below:

“I’m beyond grateful for the gift of his songs, sending love to his whole family,” writes Lenker.

Prine was hospitalised last week after contracting Covid-19, and on Sunday his family confirmed that his situation was “critical”.

An update on John pic.twitter.com/fPQbv0tLyB — John Prine (@JohnPrineMusic) March 29, 2020