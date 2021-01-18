Subscribe
Watch a video for Tindersticks' epic new single

"Man Alone (Can't Stop The Fadin')" is from Distractions, out Feb 19

Sam Richards
Credit: Julien Bourgeois

Following their cover of the Television Personalities’ “You’ll Have To Scream Louder”, Tindersticks have released a second single from their upcoming album Distractions, due February 19 on City Slang.

Watch a video for the 11-minute “Man Alone (Can’t Stop The Fadin’)” below:

“This song was always a journey but I wasn’t expecting it to be such a long one,” says Tindersticks’ Stuart Staples. “We made a 6 minute version but it felt like it pulled off and stopped half way to its destination. This was the beginning of a long journey in itself, to find the route needed to complete it – probably the biggest challenge a song or piece of music has given us. It was delicate and slippery right up to the final mix, which lasted a week! For me the song has a strange connection to the drum machine, bass guitar and voice combination of Indignant Desert Birds – mine and Neil’s first band when I was 17. It was important to me that the words of the song were not a coherent narrative, but passing thoughts along the way.”

“Man Alone (Can’t Stop The Fadin’)” can also be found on the excellent CD that comes free with the new issue of Uncut. Inside the magazine you can read a two-page review of Distractions, along with more insight from Stuart Staplesclick here for more details on the mag and how to buy it.

