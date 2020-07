Following last month’s release of “My Wanderings In The Weary Land”, The Waterboys have today issued a second single from their upcoming album Good Luck, Seeker, due for release via Cooking Vinyl on August 21.

Watch a video for “The Soul Singer” below:

Advertisement

You can pre-order Good Luck, Seeker here – and look out for a review in the new issue of Uncut, out on Thursday.