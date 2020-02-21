Watch a video for Teddy Thompson’s new single, “Heartbreaker Please”

Teddy Thompson’s new album Heartbreaker Please will be released by Thirty Tigers on May 8.

Watch a video for the title track below:

Thompson says that the song – and the album as a whole – were inspired by a recent breakup. “I tend to write sad songs, slow songs – it’s what comes naturally,” he says, “so it’s a natural fit with the subject matter, but here, even where the subject matter was kind of sad, I’d set it against a soul beat, give it sort of an uplifting feel.”

Teddy Thompson will tour the UK and Ireland in May, supporting John Grant. Peruse the dates below:

Mon 4th CARDIFF, New Theatre

Weds 6th BEXHILL, De La Warr Pavillion

Thurs 7th LONDON, Alexandra Palace Theatre

Fri 8th GREAT YARMOUTH, Hippodrome Circus

Sun 10th COVENTRY, Warwick Arts Centre

Wed 13th GATESHEAD, Sage Gateshead

Thurs 14th EDINBURGH, Festival Theatre

Sat 16th BATH, The Forum

Sun 17th MANCHESTER, RNCM Theatre

Tues 19th DUBLIN, The National Concert Hall