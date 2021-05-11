Watch a video for Rodney Crowell’s new single, “Something Has To Change”

Outlaw country stalwart Rodney Crowell has announced that his new album Triage will be released own his own label RC1 through Thirty Tigers on July 23.

Watch a video for lead single “Something Has To Change” below:

Triage producer Dan Kobler recounts the process of making the album: “On December 1st, 2019 Rodney and I began to work on a group of new songs. In fits and starts, the process of refinement, reconstruction, and realization took us through the new year and into this new era of isolation.

“Seven out of ten songs started with a band in a room at my studio, Goosehead Palace. With Rodney on an assortment of vintage Gibson acoustic guitars, one crew consisted of Steuart Smith (guitar), Larry Klein (bass), and John Jarvis (piano) – the other Audley Freed (guitar) and Lex Price (bass) – both anchored by Jerry Roe (drums). Later, Jen Gunderman and Kai Welch came in and coaxed sounds out of analog keyboards; Rory Hoffman played harmonica; Eamon McLoughlin and David Henry fashioned a string section out of a fiddle and cello; I added guitars and synths and organs; Wendy Moten, Tanya Hancheroff, Ruth Moody and John Paul White lent their singular voices in harmony.

“When the pandemic set in, some version of the record was near completion. But with Rodney’s tour schedule wiped clean, he found himself quarantined with his wife, Claudia, two dogs, and a pen and paper. More songs presented themselves. Old songs were discarded. New and improved verses came more clearly into view. Masked up, he returned to the studio to re-record new lyrics and lay down the framework for three more songs. Two were sent around to various friends for remote collaboration: Greg Morrow, Joe Robinson, Michael Rhodes, Kai Welch, Kris Donegan, Catherine Marx, Craig Young and Ray Mason; the third was sent to its co-writer John Leventhal who built a world of acoustic instruments and familial voices.”

“Not a moment of this album is unconsidered. Time and time again the question was asked: does each word, each note, every instrument and sonic choice serve its song? Is each song in service of the spirit of Universal Love? If not, it had to go. The result is a piece of work both Rodney and I take immense pride in.”

Check out Rodney Crowell’s tourdates for the rest of 2021 below:

May 27 in Savannah, GA @ Savannah Music Festival – SOLD OUT

July 27 in Baton Rouge, LA @ Manship Theatre?

July 29 in Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater

July 30 in Austin, TX @ The 04 Center

July 31 in Dallas, TX @ The Kessler Theater

August 19 in Atlanta, GA @ City Winery

August 20 in Decatur, AL @ Princess Theatre Center For The Performing Arts

August 21 in Oak Ridge, TN @ A.K. Bissell Par

August 22 in Charleston, WV @ Mountain Stage at The Culture Center Theater

September 10&11 in Gstaad, Switzerland @ Country Night Music Festival

October 8 in Boothbay Harbor, ME @ Opera House

October 9 in Brownfield, ME @ Stone Mountain Arts Center

October 10 in Boston, MA @ City Winery

October 12 in Fall River, MA @ Narrows Center for the Arts

October 14 in New York, NY @ City Winery

October 15 in Philadelphia, PA @ City Winery

October 16 in Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

October 17 in Hopewell, VA @ The Beacon Theatre

October 27&28 in Franklin, TN @ Franklin Theatre

November 6 in Menomonie, WI @ Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts

November 10 in Stoughton, WI @ Opera House SOLD OUT

November 11 in Chicago, IL @ City Winery

November 12 in Grand Rapids, MI @ St. Cecilia Music Center