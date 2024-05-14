Subscribe
News

Watch a ‘making of’ video for Nick Cave’s new album, Wild God

See Radiohead's Colin Greenwood join the Bad Seeds!

By Sam Richards

Trending Now

Pre-order now

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have released a new ‘making of’ video for their upcoming album Wild God, due out on August 30 via Bad Seed in partnership with Play It Again Sam.

Filmed by Megan Cullen at Miraval Studios in France, the video shows Radiohead’s Colin Greenwood adding a bass part to one track as Cave and the rest of the Bad Seeds nod their approval.

It also reveals some paths (presumably) not taken on the new album. “We could make a couple of hours of ambient yoga music,” suggests Cave to Warren Ellis at one point, before considering “throwing an idea into ChatGPT to knock out some lyrics in the style of Nick Cave.”

Advertisement

Watch the video below:

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Advertisement

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 26% when you subscribe online

Learn More