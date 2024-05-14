Watch a ‘making of’ video for Nick Cave’s new album, Wild God

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have released a new ‘making of’ video for their upcoming album Wild God, due out on August 30 via Bad Seed in partnership with Play It Again Sam.

Filmed by Megan Cullen at Miraval Studios in France, the video shows Radiohead’s Colin Greenwood adding a bass part to one track as Cave and the rest of the Bad Seeds nod their approval.

It also reveals some paths (presumably) not taken on the new album. “We could make a couple of hours of ambient yoga music,” suggests Cave to Warren Ellis at one point, before considering “throwing an idea into ChatGPT to knock out some lyrics in the style of Nick Cave.”

Watch the video below: