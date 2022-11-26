View a gallery of rare Jimi Hendrix photos

Purple hoorays are due for Jimi Hendrix, who would have been 80 today (November 27). To celebrate, Chronicle Chroma and Experience Hendrix have put together a new photobook simply called JIMI – a comprehensive visual celebration of Hendrix featuring rare photographs, personal memorabilia, lyric sheets and quotes from the likes of Paul McCartney, Ron Wood, Dave Grohl and more.

Take a sneak peek at some of those rare Hendrix photos in our gallery below:

JIMI: The Official 80th Anniversary Edition is out now, published by Chronicle Chroma

The Jimi Hendrix Experience live album Los Angeles Forum: April 26, 1969 is out now on 2LP vinyl, CD and all digital platforms

Uncut’s Ultimate Music Guide to Jimi Hendrix – Deluxe Edition is still available from our online store