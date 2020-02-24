Subscribe
News

Unheard 1974 Bowie live shows released for Record Store Day

I'm Only Dancing (The Soul Tour '74) coming on 2xLP and 2xCD

Sam Richards

Trending Now

BlogsMichael Bonner - 0

Introducing the new Uncut: Robert Plant, Malkmus, Iggy, Elton and more

Thanks, first of all, for the overwhelmingly positive response to Sounds Of The New West Volume 5 last month....
Read more
BlogsMichael Bonner - 0

An Audience With Andrew Weatherall

By way of tribute to Andrew Weatherall, whose death was confirmed earlier today, I thought I’d post my interview...
Read more
FeaturesTom Pinnock - 0

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever on their new album: “It’s weirder… it feels exciting”

In our recent 2020 album preview, Fran Keaney, singer and acoustic guitarist in Melbourne's Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, told...
Read more

I’m Only Dancing (The Soul Tour ’74) is a new double album of previously unheard David Bowie live recordings from late 1974, due for released on Record Store Day (April 18).

Taken from recently discovered sources in The David Bowie Archive, I’m Only Dancing (The Soul Tour ’74) was recorded mostly during Bowie’s performance at the Michigan Palace, Detroit on October 20, 1974, with the encores taken from the Municipal Auditorium, Nashville on November 30, 1974.

The Soul Tour was a radical mid-tour departure from Bowie’s 1974 Diamond Dogs theatrical extravaganza. During a three week break in late 1974, the Diamond Dogs tour’s elaborate stage set was drastically stripped back, and the tour’s set list overhauled to include as-yet-unreleased tracks from the Young Americans sessions at Sigma Sound in Philadelphia. The Soul Tour also featured a revamped band, augmented to include musicians and vocalists from those sessions, and rechristened The Mike Garson Band.

Advertisement

The artwork for both the 2xLP and 2xCD releases is based on the original design for the programmes available at venues for dates on The Soul Tour. The Soul Tour only visited 17 cities in the East and South of US and this is the first time that any audio from this incarnation of the tour has ever been officially released.

Record Store Day will also see the released of ChangesNowBowie, a 9-track session recorded for radio and broadcast by the BBC on Bowie’s 50th birthday on 8th January, 1997. This mostly acoustic session was recorded and mixed at Looking Glass Studios in New York in November 1996.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Magazines Tom Pinnock - 0
Robert Plant, Karen Dalton, Elton John, Stephen Malkmus, Maria McKee, Shabaka Hutchings and Iggy & Bowie – plus a free 15-track CD
Read more
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement
Features

Robert Plant: “There was no infrastructure in Zeppelin!”

Michael Bonner - 0
Robert Plant: "There was no infrastructure in Zeppelin!"
Read more
Blogs

An Audience With Andrew Weatherall

Michael Bonner - 0
By way of tribute to Andrew Weatherall, whose death was confirmed earlier today, I thought I’d post my interview with him for our Audience...
Read more
Blogs

Introducing the new Uncut: Robert Plant, Malkmus, Iggy, Elton and more

Michael Bonner - 0
Thanks, first of all, for the overwhelmingly positive response to Sounds Of The New West Volume 5 last month. We’re all acutely aware of...
Read more
Features

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever on their new album: “It’s weirder… it feels exciting”

Tom Pinnock - 0
In our recent 2020 album preview, Fran Keaney, singer and acoustic guitarist in Melbourne's Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, told us all about their new...
Read more

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
Robert Plant, Karen Dalton, Elton John, Stephen Malkmus, Maria McKee, Shabaka Hutchings and Iggy & Bowie – plus a free 15-track CD
Magazines

Uncut – April 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
Who’s next? Well, yes they are. Ahead of their UK arena tour, our latest deluxe edition Ultimate Music Guide focuses on the music of...
Publications

The Who – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Kate Bush, Robert Wyatt, Peter Green and Tame Impala – plus our Sounds Of The New West Volume 5 CD – all feature in...
Magazines

Uncut – March 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
Bridge Over Troubled Water is 50! To celebrate this, and to commemorate over 60 years of their music-making – both separately, and as a...
Publications

Simon & Garfunkel – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
I want you so bad it’s driving me mad! Presenting the deluxe 148-page edition of our Ultimate Music Guide to The Beatles. Featuring a...
Publications

The Beatles – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
Robert Plant, Karen Dalton, Elton John, Stephen Malkmus, Maria McKee, Shabaka Hutchings and Iggy & Bowie – plus a free 15-track CD
Magazines

Uncut – April 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
Who’s next? Well, yes they are. Ahead of their UK arena tour, our latest deluxe edition Ultimate Music Guide focuses on the music of...
Publications

The Who – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Kate Bush, Robert Wyatt, Peter Green and Tame Impala – plus our Sounds Of The New West Volume 5 CD – all feature in...
Magazines

Uncut – March 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
Bridge Over Troubled Water is 50! To celebrate this, and to commemorate over 60 years of their music-making – both separately, and as a...
Publications

Simon & Garfunkel – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
I want you so bad it’s driving me mad! Presenting the deluxe 148-page edition of our Ultimate Music Guide to The Beatles. Featuring a...
Publications

The Beatles – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, our 2020 Preview, Drive-By Truckers, Fontaines DC and Grace Slick all feature in the new Uncut, dated February...
Magazines

Uncut – February 2020

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More

© 2020 UNCUT is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.