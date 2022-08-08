Tom Waits shares unreleased live recordings

Leading up to the release of 20th anniversary editions of Alice and Blood Money, Tom Waits is putting out previously unreleased live versions of songs from the records.
You can hear “All the World is Green” from Blood Money – recorded in Milan in 2008 as part of Waits’ Glitter & Doom Tour…
… while “Fish and Bird” from Alice – recorded in London in 2004.
Alice and Blood Money were originally released on the same day – May 7, 2002. Both albums came about as a consequence of Waits and co-writer Kathleen Brennan’s recent collaborations with playwright Robert Wilson. The music on Alice featured in Wilson’s avant-garde opera, while Blood Money served as the basis of Wilson’s adaptation of Georg Buchner’s play Woyzeck.