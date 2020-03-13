The Who postpone UK tour

The Who have been forced to postpone their upcoming UK tour due to coronavirus concerns.

The tour was due to start on Monday (March 16) at the Manchester Arena and finish at Wembley SSE Arena on April 8. The dates will be rescheduled for later in the year and all tickets will be honoured.

The Who will also be unable to appear at the Royal Albert Hall on March 28 as part of the annual Teenage Cancer Trust shows but intend to reschedule that show as well, with more news to follow.

“Haven’t reached this decision easily,” says Pete Townshend, “but given the concerns about public gatherings, we couldn’t go ahead.”

Greg Dulli has also had to cancel his imminent European tour. While his team are working on rescheduling the dates, refunds are available from the point of purchase.

As more tours and concerts face cancellation in the coming days, check NME’s liveblog for updates.