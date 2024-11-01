The Verve announce This Is Music: The Singles 20th Anniversary 2 LP set

The Verve are releasing a 2 LP edition of their 2004 compilation, This Is Music: The Singles on January 24, 2025 through UMR.

This is the first time This Is Music: The Singles has been released on vinyl. It comes in black and light blue/red vinyl editions. You can pre-order here.

This vinyl edition has been updated with the two tracks pulled from the sessions for Urban Hymns – “This Could Be My Moment” and “Monte Carlo” – replaced by the singles from the band’s 2008 reunion album, Forth – “Love is Noise” and “Rather Be“.

In addition, “She’s A Superstar” is included in its original, full- length, eight-and-a-half-minute form (rather than the five-minute edit that featured on the first edition of this compilation).

The tracklisting for This Is Music: The Singles is:

LP 1

Side A

This Is Music

Slide Away

Lucky Man

History

Side B

She’s A Superstar

On Your Own

Blue Sonnet

LP 2

Side C

All In The Mind

The Drugs Don’t Work

Gravity Grave

Side D

Bittersweet Symphony

Love Is Noise

Rather Be