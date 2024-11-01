The Verve announce This Is Music: The Singles 20th Anniversary 2 LP set

The Verve are releasing a 2 LP edition of their 2004 compilation, This Is Music: The Singles on January 24, 2025 through UMR.
This is the first time This Is Music: The Singles has been released on vinyl. It comes in black and light blue/red vinyl editions. You can pre-order here.
This vinyl edition has been updated with the two tracks pulled from the sessions for Urban Hymns – “This Could Be My Moment” and “Monte Carlo” – replaced by the singles from the band’s 2008 reunion album, Forth – “Love is Noise” and “Rather Be“.
In addition, “She’s A Superstar” is included in its original, full- length, eight-and-a-half-minute form (rather than the five-minute edit that featured on the first edition of this compilation).
The tracklisting for This Is Music: The Singles is:
LP 1
Side A
This Is Music
Slide Away
Lucky Man
History
Side B
She’s A Superstar
On Your Own
Blue Sonnet
LP 2
Side C
All In The Mind
The Drugs Don’t Work
Gravity Grave
Side D
Bittersweet Symphony
Love Is Noise
Rather Be