Subscribe
News

The Verve announce This Is Music: The Singles 20th Anniversary 2 LP set

Includes the full-length "She’s A Superstar"

By Michael Bonner

Trending Now

The Verve are releasing a 2 LP edition of their 2004 compilation, This Is Music: The Singles on January 24, 2025 through UMR.

THE CURE, BRYAN FERRY, THE MC5, RADIOHEAD, KIM DEAL, PAUL WELLER AND MORE STAR IN THE NEW UNCUT – ORDER A COPY HERE

This is the first time This Is Music: The Singles has been released on vinyl. It comes in black and light blue/red vinyl editions. You can pre-order here.

Advertisement

This vinyl edition has been updated with the two tracks pulled from the sessions for Urban Hymns – “This Could Be My Moment” and “Monte Carlo” – replaced by the singles from the band’s 2008 reunion album, Forth – “Love is Noise” and “Rather Be“.

In addition, “She’s A Superstar” is included in its original, full- length, eight-and-a-half-minute form (rather than the five-minute edit that featured on the first edition of this compilation).

The tracklisting for This Is Music: The Singles is:

Advertisement

LP 1

Side A

This Is Music

Slide Away

Lucky Man

History

Side B

She’s A Superstar

On Your Own

Blue Sonnet

LP 2

Side C

All In The Mind

The Drugs Don’t Work

Gravity Grave

Side D

Bittersweet Symphony

Love Is Noise

Rather Be

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 26% when you subscribe online

Learn More