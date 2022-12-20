Subscribe
The Specials’ Terry Hall has died aged 63

"One of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced"

By Ellie Robinson
The Specials' Terry Hall Credit: Mark Holloway/WireImage
The Specials' Terry Hall. Image: Mark Holloway / WireImage

The Specials have announced the death of  Terry Hall.

Taking to social media, the band confirmed that the influential singer had passed away from a “brief illness” at the age of 63. They honoured him as “a beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced”.

In a thread on Twitter, the band shared: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced.

Terry was a wonderful husband and father and one of the kindest, funniest, and most genuine of souls. His music and his performances encapsulated the very essence of life… the joy, the pain, the humour, the fight for justice, but mostly the love.

“He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him and leaves behind the gift of his remarkable music and profound humanity. Terry often left the stage at the end of The Specials’ life-affirming shows with three words… “Love Love Love”.

The band added: “We would ask that everyone respect the family’s privacy at this very sad time.”

Hall was born in Coventry on March 19, 1959, and prior to his musical breakout, endured a tumultuous childhood.

He’d dropped out of school by age 15, working odd jobs like bricklaying and hairdressing before he became involved in Coventry’s music scene towards the end of the ‘70s.

After a short stint in the local punk band Squad, Hall joined The Coventry Automatics in 1977, replacing former singer Tim Strickland. That group would soon rebrand as The Specials, and two years later (in 1979), had their first Top 10 hit with “Gangsters”, a reimagining of “Al Capone” by Prince Buster. Their eponymous debut album was released that October, with its follow-up, More Specials, arriving just 11 months later in September 1980.

Terry Hall. Image: Press/Supplied
Terry Hall. Image: Press/Supplied

Hall left The Specials in 1981, but reformed with the band – alongside other former members like bassist Horace Panter and drummer John Bradbury – in 2008, with their long-awaited comeback album, Encore, arriving in 2019. In the intervening years before his reunion with The Specials, Hall performed with groups like the Fun Boy Three, The Colourfield, Vegas, and Terry, Blair & Anouchka.

He also released two solo albums (Home in 1994 and Laugh in 1997), and collaborated with the likes of Lightning Seeds, Sinéad O’Connor, the Dub Pistols, Gorillaz, Damon Albarn, D12, Tricky and Lily Allen.

Hall remained active with The Specials into this year, with their last show together taking place at Escot Park in Devon on August 20. The band’s last release with Hall was Protest Songs 1924-2012 which arrived last September.

Terry Hall. Image: Press/Supplied
Terry Hall. Image: Press/Supplied

Hall was also a noted patron of Tonic, a UK-based mental health charity that operates two bespoke programmes: the Tonic Rider, which offers “training and support for music industry professionals”, and the Recovery Through Music initiative, offering “safe and supportive environments for people to come together, make music, be creative, and make social connections”.

In a quote on the charity’s website, Hall said: “These are terribly testing times for those of us with mental health issues. My mental health deteriorated towards the end of 2020. The thing that got me through was communication. If you’re suffering, then it is incredibly important to tell people… family, friends, doctors, Tonic! Tell them to check on you… always. Share your health issues… they aren’t problems. Most of all… stay safe… stay secure… We’ll get there!”

In the hours that have passed since he died, Hall’s colleagues have come out in droves to pay their respects. Among them is his former Specials bandmate Neville Staple, who wrote in a tweet: “I was deeply saddened to hear about Terry Hall’s passing on Sunday. [Christine ‘Sugary’ Staple] was called as we arrived in Egypt.

“We knew Terry had been unwell but didn’t realise how serious until recently. We had only just confirmed some 2023 joint music agreements together. This has hit me.”

Other notable figures to share tributes have thus far included Sleaford Mods, comedian Phil Jupitus, iconic photographer Kevin Cummins, Cass Browne of Senseless Things, Billy Bragg, The Libertines (who he performed “Gangsters” with last August) and many more. Have a look at a handful of those tributes below:

TERRY HALL RIPNever meet your heroes, they say. Well, I did, and he became my friend.The Specials were my favourite…

Posted by Dub Pistols on Monday, December 19, 2022

 

