Hear a preview of the Bruce Springsteen and The Killers collaborative track, “Dustland”

The full track will be released this Wednesday

By Rhian Daly
The Killers’ Brandon Flowers and Bruce Springsteen CREDIT: Getty Images

The Killers have shared a preview of their upcoming Bruce Springsteen collaboration and announced the release date for the track.

As previously confirmed, the two acts will team up on a release called “Dustland“, which Springsteen revealed during an appearance on Sirius XM’s E Street Radio. The Vegas band had also previously teased a “killer collab” with a mystery artist.

Now, The Killers have posted a short clip of the collaboration to their social media accounts. “Dustland” appears to be a new version of the band’s 2008 track “A Dustland Fairytale“, which featured on the album Day & Age.

The visuals also reveal that “Dustland” will be released this coming Wednesday (June 16).

Originally published on NME
