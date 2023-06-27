The Jesus And Mary Chain unveil new live album, Sunset 666

The Jesus And Mary Chain have outlined details of a new double live album, Sunset 666, to be released by Fuzz Club on August 4.
It was recorded live at the Hollywood Palladium in 2018, during their North American tour in support of Nine Inch Nails. Hear the Sunset 666 version of “Sometimes Always” below, with Isobel Campbell in the Hope Sandoval role:
Pre-order Sunset 666 here and peruse the tracklisting below. The Jesus And Mary Chain play South Facing Festival at London’s Crystal Palace Bowl on August 4, alongside Primal Scream and The Black Angels.
1 Just Like Honey
2 Sometimes Always (feat. Isobel Campbell)
3 Black and Blues (feat. Isobel Campbell)
4 Amputation
5 All Things Pass
6 Some Candy Talking
7 Head On
8 The Living End
9 Cracking Up
10 Teenage Lust
11 I Hate Rock ‘N’ Roll
12 Reverence
13 Blues from a Gun
14 Far Gone and Out
15 Between Planets
16 Halfway To Crazy
17 In A Hole