the innocence mission share new track, “This Thread Is a Green Street”

the innocence mission have announced details of their first studio album for four years, Midwinter Swimmers.
You can also hear “This Thread Is A Green Street“, from the new album, below.
The album is released on November 29 via Bella Union and once again features Karen Peris, Don Peris and Mike Bitts. You can pre-order here.
Tracklisting for Midwinter Swimmers is:
This Thread Is a Green Street
Midwinter Swimmers
The Camera That Divides The Coast Of Maine
John Williams
We Would Meet in Center City
Your Saturday Picture
Cloud To Cloud
A Hundred Flowers
Orange Of The Westering Sun
Sisters And Brothers
A Different Day