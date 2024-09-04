Subscribe
the innocence mission share new track, “This Thread Is a Green Street”

It's from their new album, Midwinter Swimmers

By Michael Bonner
Photo: The Innocence Mission

the innocence mission have announced details of their first studio album for four years, Midwinter Swimmers.

You can also hear “This Thread Is A Green Street“, from the new album, below.

The album is released on November 29 via Bella Union and once again features Karen Peris, Don Peris and Mike Bitts. You can pre-order here.

Tracklisting for Midwinter Swimmers is:

This Thread Is a Green Street

Midwinter Swimmers

The Camera That Divides The Coast Of Maine

John Williams

We Would Meet in Center City

Your Saturday Picture

Cloud To Cloud

A Hundred Flowers

Orange Of The Westering Sun

Sisters And Brothers

A Different Day

