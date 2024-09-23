The Cure to release new track “Alone” later this week

The Cure have announced the release of “Alone“, the first track taken from their forthcoming album, Songs Of A Lost World.

“Alone” will debut on Mary Anne Hobbs‘s BBC Radio 6Music show on September 26, between 10.30am and 1pm GMT. Further details about the album will also be revealed that day.

Click here to pre-save “Alone”. Songs Of A Lost World is the first album of new Cure music since 4:13 Dream in 2008.