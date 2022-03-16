Subscribe
The Cure are donating sales of Ukraine charity t-shirts to UN refugee aid agency

Net proceeds will go to the UNHCR

By Charlotte Krol
The Cure
Robert Smith of The Cure performs live in 2019. Image: Roberto Ricciuti / Redferns

The Cure have shared details of a new charity band t-shirt that provides support for Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion of the country.

Blue-and-yellow-coloured t-shirts bearing the band’s logo are now available to purchase for £20 here. The hues reflect the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

All net proceeds will go to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), a UN agency mandated to aid and protect refugees. Purchases of the round neck and v-neck shirts also come with a free band badge.

The Cure’s decision to donate profits to help Ukraine’s cause comes as other acts have done similar in recent weeks. Massive Attack announced plans to sell new artwork to help victims of the conflict, while Bob GeldofChrissie Hynde and more played the Night For Ukraine fundraising concert which happened last Wednesday (March 9).

Originally published on NME
