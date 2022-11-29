The Charlatans and Ride team up for North American co-headline tour

The Charlatans and Ride will be co-headlining a North American tour in early 2023.

The 15-date trek will kick off on January 30 in New York City before making stops throughout the US and Canada, with the bands signing off at Los Angeles’ iconic Wiltern Theatre on February 18. The headliner will change each night of the tour.

Both bands will be playing one of their classic albums in full – The Charlatans will perform 1992’s Between 10th And 11th while Ride will run through 1990’s Nowhere from start to finish. A press release promises that they will also squeeze their other great hits, fan favourites “and more” into their sets.

Tickets will go on sale Friday (December 2) at 10am local time – you can buy yours here.

The Charlatans and Ride will play:

JANUARY

30 – New York, Webster Hall

31 – Brooklyn, Brooklyn Steel

FEBRUARY

2 – Boston, BIG Night Live

3 – Montreal, Corona Theatre

4 – Toronto, History

5 – Detroit, Majestic Theatre

7 – Chicago, The Vic Theatre

8 – Madison, Majestic Theatre

9 – Minneapolis, First Avenue

11 – Denver, Ogden Theatre

13 – Vancouver, Commodore Ballroom

14 – Seattle, The Showbox

15 – Portland, Crystal Ballroom

17 – San Francisco, The Fillmore

18 – Los Angeles, The Wiltern

The Charlatans and Ride previously co-headlined the famed Daytripper concerts in Brighton and Blackpool in 1993.

The Charlatans’ frontman Tim Burgess released his fifth solo album, Typical Music in September.

Meanwhile, Ride marked the 30th anniversary of Nowhere and its 1992 follow-up Going Blank Again with new vinyl reissues and a UK tour.