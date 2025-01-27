The line-up for this year’s Teenage Cancer Trust concerts has been confirmed. The week of shows runs from March 24 – 30 at its regular home, London’s Royal Albert Hall.

This year’s shows will feature two performances by The Who, along with Frank Carter and Paul Cook, Steve Jones, Glen Matlock of the Sex Pistols plus The Corrs and James Arthur. A comedy night features Micky Flanagan.

Frank Carter and Paul Cook, Steve Jones, Glen Matlock of the Sex Pistols kick off proceedings on Monday, March 24. Says Jones, “After an incredible 2024, we are itching to get going again this year and what better way than on home territory at a venue that wouldn’t have let us near it back in the day! Albert will be turning in his tomb. It’s an honour to help this great charity.”

Micky Flanagan leads a night of comedy on Tuesday, March 25.

James Arthur headlines on Wednesday, March 26 and The Corrs play on Friday, March 28.

The Who, meanwhile, play two shows: the first one on Thursday, March 27 and then on Sunday, March 31. Support comes from Level 42.

Tickets for this year’s shows are available from midday, January 31 from here.