Subscribe
News

Stax legend Steve Cropper announces new solo album, Fire It Up

Hear the first single "Far Away" now

Sam Richards

Trending Now

FeaturesStephen Troussé - 0

Leonard Cohen: “He charmed the beast”

Cohen's turbulent '70s charted in the new issue of Uncut
Read more
FeaturesRob Hughes - 0

The Clash in New York: “De Niro took us out clubbing”

The new issue of Uncut explores the band's legendary 1981 residency at Bond's Casino
Read more
FeaturesTom Pinnock - 0

My Life In Music: Courtney Marie Andrews

The Arizona singer-songwriter reveals the albums that inspire her: “Harp on a funk record, yeah!”
Read more
BlogsMichael Bonner - 0

The 1st Uncut Playlist Of 2021

I hope you've had a chance to pick up our first issue of 2021 - Leonard Cohen, The Clash,...
Read more

Booker T & The MG’s guitarist Steve Cropper has announced a new album – what he’s calling his first ‘proper’ solo album since 1969.

Fire It Up will be released by Provogue on April 23. Listen to the first track to be taken from it, “Far Away”, below:

Advertisement

The album features The Rascals’ Felix Cavaliere and vocalist Roger C Reale, and was produced by Cropper with long-time collaborator Jon Tiven.

“I haven’t heard myself this way since the ’60s,” says Cropper. “It’s made from old grooves, because during a lockdown, you work on stuff that’s been in your head for years.” Pre-order Fire It Up here.

Advertisement

Latest Issue

Leonard Cohen, The Clash, Sonny Rollins, Jane Weaver, Kraftwerk, The Black Keys, Warren Zevon, Alice Cooper, Bootsy Collins and Courtney Marie Andrews
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Uncut - 0
The last part of our Ultimate Record Collection: David Bowie trilogy is here now. Beginning with Bowie’s rediscovery of his past in 1990, and...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection: Part 3 (1990-2016)

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
Leonard Cohen, The Clash, Sonny Rollins, Jane Weaver, Kraftwerk, The Black Keys, Warren Zevon, Alice Cooper, Bootsy Collins and Courtney Marie Andrews
Magazines

Uncut – March 2021

Read More
Uncut - 0
Keep a little Marc in your heart! Presenting the Ultimate Music Guide to Marc Bolan and T.Rex. Celebrating 50 years of “T Rextasy”: the...
Publications

T.Rex – The Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
Neil Young, Cocteau Twins, Captain Beefheart, Syd Barrett, The Weather Station, Stevie Wonder, Nancy Sinatra, Buzzcocks and Uncut’s 2021 Preview
Magazines

Uncut – February 2021

Read More
Uncut - 0
Presenting the 148-page, Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide to Joni Mitchell. Includes archive features, in-depth reviews of every album, and her top 30 greatest songs....
Publications

Joni Mitchell – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More

SHOP UNCUT

Uncut - 0
The last part of our Ultimate Record Collection: David Bowie trilogy is here now. Beginning with Bowie’s rediscovery of his past in 1990, and...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection: Part 3 (1990-2016)

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Leonard Cohen, The Clash, Sonny Rollins, Jane Weaver, Kraftwerk, The Black Keys, Warren Zevon, Alice Cooper, Bootsy Collins and Courtney Marie Andrews
Magazines

Uncut – March 2021

Buy Now
Uncut - 0
Keep a little Marc in your heart! Presenting the Ultimate Music Guide to Marc Bolan and T.Rex. Celebrating 50 years of “T Rextasy”: the...
Publications

T.Rex – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Neil Young, Cocteau Twins, Captain Beefheart, Syd Barrett, The Weather Station, Stevie Wonder, Nancy Sinatra, Buzzcocks and Uncut’s 2021 Preview
Magazines

Uncut – February 2021

Buy Now
Uncut - 0
Presenting the 148-page, Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide to Joni Mitchell. Includes archive features, in-depth reviews of every album, and her top 30 greatest songs....
Publications

Joni Mitchell – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Uncut - 0
Uncut’s series of specials continues with Ultimate Record Collection: David Bowie – Part 2 (1977-89), which presents every record Bowie made during that time,...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection: Part 2 (1977-89)

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More