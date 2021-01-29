Stax legend Steve Cropper announces new solo album, Fire It Up

Booker T & The MG’s guitarist Steve Cropper has announced a new album – what he’s calling his first ‘proper’ solo album since 1969.

Fire It Up will be released by Provogue on April 23. Listen to the first track to be taken from it, “Far Away”, below:

The album features The Rascals’ Felix Cavaliere and vocalist Roger C Reale, and was produced by Cropper with long-time collaborator Jon Tiven.

“I haven’t heard myself this way since the ’60s,” says Cropper. “It’s made from old grooves, because during a lockdown, you work on stuff that’s been in your head for years.” Pre-order Fire It Up here.