St. Vincent announces Down And Out Downtown, her first-ever livestream concert

In support of her sixth album, Daddy's Home

By Will Lavin
St. Vincent
St. Vincent. CREDIT: Zackery Michael

St. Vincent has announced her first-ever livestream concert, Down And Out Downtown – see more details below.

In support of her acclaimed sixth album Daddy’s Home, the singer (real name Annie Clark) will perform songs from the record, as well as new arrangements of hits and deep cuts from her back catalogue, in a special virtual gig.

A synopsis for the show reads: “Down And Out Downtown is a sepia toned tour de force of gritty grooves, hungover glamour and spellbinding musicality. From rollicking full band rave-ups to delicate acoustic interludes, Down And Out Downtown brings the ’70s-inspired sensibilities of Daddy’s Home to life in a celebration of unforgettable songs and peerless musicians.”

The gig will see Clark perform alongside her Down And Out Downtown Band, comprised of Justin Meldal-Johnsen (bass), Jason Falkner (guitar), Rachel Eckroth (keys), Mark Guiliana (drums), and backing vocalists Nayanna Holley, Sy Smith and Neka Hamilton.

Airing via digital live platform Moment House on August 4 and August 5 (depending on territory), you can find out more information and buy tickets here.

You can see the dates and times for the livestream by territory below:

North & South America

August 4, 6pm PDT

Australia & New Zealand

August 5, 7pm AEST

Asia

August 5, 8pm JST

Europe, UK & Africa

August 5, 6pm BST

Originally published on NME
Features

