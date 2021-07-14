St. Vincent announces Down And Out Downtown, her first-ever livestream concert

St. Vincent has announced her first-ever livestream concert, Down And Out Downtown – see more details below.

In support of her acclaimed sixth album Daddy’s Home, the singer (real name Annie Clark) will perform songs from the record, as well as new arrangements of hits and deep cuts from her back catalogue, in a special virtual gig.

A synopsis for the show reads: “Down And Out Downtown is a sepia toned tour de force of gritty grooves, hungover glamour and spellbinding musicality. From rollicking full band rave-ups to delicate acoustic interludes, Down And Out Downtown brings the ’70s-inspired sensibilities of Daddy’s Home to life in a celebration of unforgettable songs and peerless musicians.”

The gig will see Clark perform alongside her Down And Out Downtown Band, comprised of Justin Meldal-Johnsen (bass), Jason Falkner (guitar), Rachel Eckroth (keys), Mark Guiliana (drums), and backing vocalists Nayanna Holley, Sy Smith and Neka Hamilton.

Join me for Down and Out Downtown the concert event August 4th & 5th! I've got a killer band and we're playing cuts from my albums like you've never heard before. Tickets on sale now globally: https://t.co/fTo2qvMmsz Brought to you by @momenthouse & @zaikoio. pic.twitter.com/IMMFAJ7PqY — St. Vincent (@st_vincent) July 13, 2021

Airing via digital live platform Moment House on August 4 and August 5 (depending on territory), you can find out more information and buy tickets here.

You can see the dates and times for the livestream by territory below:

North & South America

August 4, 6pm PDT

Australia & New Zealand

August 5, 7pm AEST

Asia

August 5, 8pm JST

Europe, UK & Africa

August 5, 6pm BST