Spiritualized launch The Spaceman Reissue Program

Starting with Lazer Guided Melodies on April 23

By Sam Richards
Credit: Colin Bell

Spiritualized have announced new vinyl versions of their first four albums as part of what they’re calling “The Spaceman Reissue Program”, via Fat Possum.

First up is their 1992 debut Lazer Guided Melodies on April 23. The album comes pressed on 180g double vinyl mastered from a half speed lacquer cut from original sources by Alchemy Mastering, presented in a gatefold jacket with reworked art by Mark Farrow.

It will be available in both a standard black vinyl pressing and limited edition white vinyl exclusive to indie retail and the band’s own webstore (where you can also find new Lazer Guided Melodies merch).

Recalling the process of making Lazer Guided Melodies, Jason Pierce says: “We recorded the tracks in the studio near my flat which was a place where they predominantly recorded advertising jingles and it’s where we made all the Spacemen 3 records, but then the recordings were taken to Battery Studios in London, to explore a more professional way of making music… Once I approached that way of doing things it opened up a whole world and I was astounded that somebody could take those tracks and turn it into the record it became…”

Details on the next albums in The Spaceman Reissue Program – Pure Phase (1995), Ladies And Gentlemen We Are Floating In Space (1997) and Let It Come Down (2001) – will be announced soon.

The Who, New York Dolls, Fugazi, Peggy Seeger, Scritti Politti, Bob Dylan, Marvin Gaye, Serge Gainsbourg, Israel Nash and Valerie June
