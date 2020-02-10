Solange and Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry for Grace Jones’ Meltdown

Grace Jones has unveiled her Meltdown festival lineup, taking place at London’s Southbank Centre on June 12-21.

Highlights include Solange, Peaches, Jimmy Cliff, Baaba Maal, Oumou Sangaré and Lee Scratch Perry with Adrian Sherwood.

Other confirmed performers are Meshell Ndegeocello, Lee Fields & The Expressions, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Skunk Anansie and Paraorchestra Presents: The Love Unlimited Synth Orchestra – the world’s first integrated ensemble of professional disabled and non-disabled musicians celebrating the music of Barry White, with special guests.

Grace Jones herself will close the festival with “an extraordinary new show unlike any other she has performed before” in the Royal Festival Hall on June 21.

“As everyone knows, I’m a collector, and I collect people, amongst other things,” says Jones. “This is what I have done for Meltdown. These wonderful artists I have chosen represent something unique to me personally and to my career. From Baaba Maal to Skunk Anansie to Solange. Each one of these artists has a little bit of me in them, and now I am proud to present them all to you. By the time I close the festival with my performance on the 21st of June, everyone who has attended any one of these shows will have had an incredible live concert experience, given to them with love from me, Grace Jones.”

Full details of all the concerts can be found here. Tickets will go on sale to Southbank Centre members at 10am on Wednesday (February 12) and to the general public at 10am on Friday (14 February).