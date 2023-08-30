Soft Cell announce super deluxe Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret

Soft Cell are releasing an expanded edition of their 1981 debut, Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret.

It will now land as a 6-CD 98-track super deluxe edition featuring 40 unreleased tracks. You can hear “Frustration (Extended Version)” below.

ORDER NOW: Tom Waits is on the cover of the latest UNCUT

Advertisement

It’s released by Mercury-EMI / UMR on October 20 and you can pre-order it here.

CD1: Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret: 2023 Remaster + Singles, B-Sides & Edits

Frustration 04:12

Tainted Love 02:35

Seedy Films 05:05

Youth 03:21

Sex Dwarf 05:47

Entertain Me 03:00

Chips On My Shoulder 04:06

Bedsitter 03:36

Secret Life 03:37

Say Hello, Wave Goodbye 05:34

Memorabilia (Single Version) 04:49

A Man Could Get Lost (Single Version) 03:17

Persuasion (Edit of 12” Single B-Side) 03:36 *

Where Did Our Love Go? (Single B-Side) 03:14

Facility Girls (Single B-Side) 02:23

Fun City (Edit of 12” Single B-Side) 04:24

Torch (Single Version) 04:08

Insecure Me (Single B-Side) 04:40

What! (Single Version) 02:51

…So (Single B-Side) 03:49

CD2: Non-Stop Extended Cabaret: Full-Length Versions & New Remixes

Frustration (Extended Version) 06:02 *

Tainted Love (2021 10″ Extended Version) 05:05

Seedy Films (2023 Extended Version) 05:16 *

Youth (2018 ‘Wasted On The Young’ Extended Version) 05:41

Sex Dwarf (2023 Extended Version) 05:45 *

Entertain Me (2023 Extended Version) 06:05 *

Chips On My Shoulder (2018 Extended Version) 06:16

Bedsitter (1981 Original 12” Mix) 07:52

Secret Life (2018 Extended Version) 05:20

Say Hello, Wave Goodbye (2018 Dave Ball ‘Lateral Mix’) 07:07

A Man Could Get Lost (2023 Extended Version) 05:08 *

Memorabilia (Daniel Miller 2023 Remix) 05:16

Memorabilia (The Hacker 2023 Remix) 06:37

Advertisement

CD3: Non-Stop Exotic Cabaret: Curios, Rarities, Sessions & Alternate Mixes

Frustration (Original ‘Mutant Moments’ Version) 03:32

Tainted Love (New 2023 Version) 03:01 *

Seedy Films (Richard X Remix) 05:20

Youth (Dave Ball ‘Warhol Funeral’ Mix) 03:05 *

Sex Dwarf (Live On BBC ‘Old Grey Whistle Test’ 4th February 1982) 05:16

Entertain Me (Richard Skinner Session, Radio 1, 26th July 1981) 03:45

Chips On My Shoulder (Live From ‘The Oxford Road Show’ 22nd January 1982) 03:28 *

Bedsitter ((Richard Skinner Session, Radio 1, 26th July 1981) 03:34

Secret Life (George Demure Remix) 05:10

Say Hello, Wave Goodbye (Live From ‘The Oxford Road Show’ 22nd January 1982) 04:33 *

A Man Could Get Lost (Live at Leeds Warehouse, 16th July 2018) 03:30 *

Torch (Live from ‘Top Of The Pops 2’, 28th January 2002) 04:05 *

Tainted Love/Where Did Our Love Go (US Radio Edit) 04:01 *

Seedy Films (Richard Skinner Session, Radio 1, 26th July 1981) 03:58

Youth (Live On BBC ‘Old Grey Whistle Test’ 4th February 1982) 03:15 *

Chips On My Shoulder (Richard Skinner Session, Radio 1, 26th July 1981) 04:20

Tainted Love (Live from ‘Top Of The Pops’ 1981 Reunion, 2001) 03:14 *

Bedsitter (‘Flexipop’ Version) 03:45 *

Memorabilia (2023 Dub Mix) 5:44 *

Tainted Love (Aborted 1981 Studio Take) 1:07 *

CD4: Non-Stop Instrumental Cabaret: Instrumentals & Bonus Demos

Frustration (Instrumental) 04:15 *

Tainted Love (Instrumental) 03:01 *

Seedy Films (Instrumental) 05:10 *

Youth (Instrumental) 03:25 *

Sex Dwarf (Instrumental) 05:15 *

Entertain Me (Instrumental) 02:57 *

Chips On My Shoulder (Instrumental) 04:09 *

Bedsitter (Instrumental) 03:39 *

Secret Life (Instrumental) 04:03 *

Say Hello, Wave Goodbye (Single B-Side Instrumental) 03:54

A Man Could Get Lost (Original Daniel Miller Instrumental Version) 03:30 *

Torch (Instrumental) 04:12 *

What! (Instrumental) 03:11 *

Insecure Me (Instrumental) 03:12 *

Tainted Love (Original 1981 Daniel Miller Demo) 02:47

Seedy Films (Original 1981 Demo) 04:02 *

Sex Dwarf (Original 1981 Demo) 06:53 *

Chips On My Shoulder (Original Demo) 03:50 *

Secret Life (Original 1981 Demo) 03:39 *

Say Hello, Wave Goodbye (Original 1981 Demo) 04:39 *

CD5: Non-Stop Original Cabaret: The 1981 / 1982 12” Mixes & B Sides

Tainted Love/Where Did Our Love Go? (Original 12″ Version) 08:57

Memorabilia (Original 12″ Version) 07:47

Torch (Original 12″ Version) 08:28

What! (Original 12″ Version) 06:09

Tainted Dub (Original Version) 09:14

Persuasion (Original 12″ Version) 07:35

Facility Girls (Original 12″ Version) 07:16

Fun City (Original Version) 07:33

Insecure Me (Original 12″ Version) 08:16

…So (Original 12″ Version) 08:29

CD6: Non-Stop Intimate Cabaret: Live In Concert, London 2021 & 2018

Frustration (Live at Eventim Apollo London, November 2021)

Tainted Love (Live at Eventim Apollo London, November 2021)

Seedy Films (Live at Eventim Apollo London, November 2021)

Youth (Live at Eventim Apollo London, November 2021)

Sex Dwarf (Live at Eventim Apollo London, November 2021)

Entertain Me (Live at Eventim Apollo London, November 2021)

Chips On My Shoulder (Live at Eventim Apollo London, November 2021)

Bedsitter (Live at Eventim Apollo London, November 2021)

Secret Life (Live at Eventim Apollo London, November 2021)

Say Hello, Wave Goodbye (Live at Eventim Apollo London, November 2021)

Torch (Live at Eventim Apollo London, November 2021)

Memorabilia (Live at Eventim Apollo London, November 2021)

Insecure Me (Live at 02 Arena London, 30 September 2018

What! (Live at 02 Arena London, 30 September 2018

Tainted Love/Where Did Our Love Go? (Live at 02 Arena London, 30 September 2018