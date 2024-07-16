Slowdive and Ride to play Sonic Cathedral’s 20th birthday

Shoegaze institution Sonic Cathedral will mark its 20th birthday this autumn with a series of four special gigs in London.

Slowdive will play one of their final Everything Is Alive shows at EartH in Dalston on October 4, supported by dream-pop disciples Whitelands and Deary.

Meanwhile, Ride will recreate their triumphant set from the 1992 Reading festival at Hackney Church on October 12, supported by Bdrmm, Pye Corner Audio and Moon Diagrams.

The 20th birthday celebrations kick-off with a show by A Place To Bury Strangers, Three Quarter Skies and Mildred Maude at Hackney’s Number 90 on September 24.

There is also a special edition of Sonic Cathedral’s regular Sunday Service events at The Social on October 13, with very special guests to be revealed on the night.

Tickets for all shows go on sale on at 10am on Friday (July 19) from here.