Sinéad O’Connor announces retirement from music and touring: “A warrior knows when they should retreat”

Sinéad O’Connor last Friday (June 4) announced her retirement from music and touring in a series of new tweets.

O’Connor wrote on the social media platform: “This is to announce my retirement from touring and from working in the record business. I’ve gotten older and I’m tired.”

The musician went on to say that her upcoming album, No Veteran Dies Alone, will be her last album release: “NVDA in 2022 will be my last release. And there’ll be no more touring or promo.”

She added: “This is not sad news. It’s staggeringly beautiful news. A warrior knows when he or she should retreat. It’s been a 40-year journey. Time to put the feet up and make other dreams come true.”

On Saturday morning (June 5), O’Connor added: “Apologies if any upset caused to booking agents or promoters or managers due to my tweeting about my retirement.

“I guess the book made me realise I’m my own boss. I didn’t wanna wait for permission from the men, as to when I could announce it.”

Earlier last week (June 3), O’Connor shared more details of her forthcoming 11th album, confirming the title, No Veteran Dies Alone. It will be released in January 2022.

O’Connor told Steve Wright on BBC Radio 2 last week (June 2) that the album will be released next year. She also told The New York Times in a recent interview that it will comprise seven songs.

Belfast musician David Holmes, who described Sinéad’s vocal on the album’s title track as “undeniable”, is producing the album.