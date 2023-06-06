Shaun Ryder forms new supergroup with Zak Starkey, Andy Bell and Bez

Mantra Of The Cosmos is a new supergroup consisting of Shaun Ryder (Happy Mondays, Black Grape), Zak Starkey (The Who, Oasis), Andy Bell (Oasis, Ride) and Bez (Happy Mondays, Black Grape).

The band played their debut gig last night (June 5) at The Box in London – attended by various other north-west musical luminaries, including Ian Broudie and Steve Diggle – and you can watch a video for their first single “Gorilla Guerilla” below:

Zak Starkey describes the single as “a fantastic psychedelic groove from a band of misfits, outsiders and innovators.” Adds Ryder: “It’s a fucking blast mate! It’s great when we’re not all irate.”

Next stop for Mantra Of The Cosmos is the Glastonbury festival, where they headline The Glade on Sunday evening.