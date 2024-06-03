Sex Pistols and Frank Carter to perform Never Mind The Bollocks

Paul Cook, Glen Matlock and Steve Jones of the Sex Pistols – with Frank Carter (Gallows / The Rattlesnakes) subbing in for Johnny Rotten – will perform Never Mind The Bollocks in its entirety at a fundraiser for London’s Bush Hall venue on August 13 and 14.

“We’re going to be playing Pistols numbers cause they need support and they need the money,” says Paul Cook. “We thought it would be a great way to stop it going under. This is my local venue. I grew up in Shepherd’s Bush and I still live round here. It would be a real shame to see it disappear and we want to keep it going. So everyone get down to the gig!”

“Smaller music venues are the lifeblood of new music,” says Glen Matlock. “It’s in these intimate spaces… where the spirit of live music truly comes alive so we need to keep them going.”

Says Frank Carter, “When the Sex Pistols call, you answer. I’m very excited to be a part of it.”

“If it all goes wrong,” adds Steve Jones, “it’s Paul’s fucking fault.”

Tickets go on sale at 9am BST on Wednesday (June 5) from here.