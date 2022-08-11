Send us your questions for Robyn Hitchcock

How often does he really dream of trains? Why was Balloon Man filled with houmous? And how does one know if they have fegmania? That’s right, groovers, Uncut‘s next Audience With… star is the utterly unique Robyn Hitchcock, back soon with his first new album in five years, Shufflemania.

The record, out October 21 on Tiny Ghost Records – you can preorder it here – features a host of guests, from Johnny Marr to Sean Ono Lennon – so why not ask him about his many musical connections? Of course, also to be untangled are his obsessions with death, fish, Syd Barrett and Bryan Ferry, what it’s like being an Englishman in Nashville, the strange days of The Soft Boys and much more…

Send your questions to audiencewith@uncut.co.uk by August 21, and Robyn will answer the best ones in the next issue of Uncut.