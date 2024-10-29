Send us your questions for Mogwai!

Today, Mogwai have announced that their 11th album The Bad Fire will be released through their own Rock Action label on January 24. The follow-up to 2021 chart-topper As The Love Continues, it was produced by John Congleton at Chem19 studios in Blantyre, Scotland.

Watch a video for the track “Lion Rumpus” below:

You can pre-order The Bad Fire in various formats here. Mogwai will be also be touring the world in early 2025 – dates and ticket info here.

But before all that, they’ve kindly submitted to a friendly interrogation from you, the Uncut readers. So what do you want to ask the legendary Glasgow noisemakers? Send your questions to audiencewith@uncut.co.uk by Tuesday (November 5) and Mogwai will answer the best ones in a future issue of Uncut.