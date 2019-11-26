Send us your questions for Greg Dulli

Over the course of more than 30 years fronting The Afghan Whigs and The Twilight Singers, Greg Dulli has established himself as one of the most entertaining raconteurs – and most self-examining lyricists – in rock.

Trailblazers when it comes to blending alternative rock with R&B and soul, The Afghan Whigs (from Ohio) were one of the first bands outside of Seattle to sign to Sub Pop. They rode the major label grunge boom in the 90s with classic albums Gentlemen, Black Love and 1965, before splitting – and then triumphantly reuniting at the beginning of this decade, having amassed even more hard-won wisdom to share.

Outside of the Whigs, Dulli’s worked with a staggering array of musicians and singers, from Dave Grohl to Prince protégé Apollonia. He was in the all-star Beatles tribute band assembled for 1994’s Backbeat film (alongside Grohl, Thurston Moore and REM’s Mike Mills) and teamed with Mark Lanegan for a 2008 album as The Gutter Twins.

He’s also managed to find time amid all this to run a few bars in LA and New Orleans. Basically, what we’re saying is: Greg Dulli’s seen a few things.

So what do you want to ask him? Send your questions to audiencewith@uncut.co.uk by Monday December 2 and Greg will answer the best ones in a future issue of Uncut.