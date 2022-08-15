Subscribe
Sandy Denny’s four solo albums to be reissued

These canonical works have been out of print for many years

Sandy Denny‘s four solo albums are to be reissued by Proper Records in collaboration with UMC, on 180gm vinyl.

Originally released by Proper between 1971 and 1977, The North Star Grass Man And The Ravens, Sandy, Like An Old-Fashioned Waltz and Rendezvous map our Denny’s musical journey after Fairport Convention and Fotheringay.

The reissue campaign will begin with The North Star Grass Man And The Ravens and Sandy on September 23 with Like An Old-Fashioned Waltz and Rendezvous following on November 11.

As if you needed it, here’s the tracklisting for each of these four much-loved albums.

THE NORTH STAR GRASSMAN AND THE RAVENS
Side One
Late November
Blackwaterside
The Sea Captain
Down In The Flood
John The Gun

Side Two
Next Time Around
The Optimist
Let’s Jump The Broomstick
Wretched Wilbur
The North Star Grassman And The Ravens
Crazy Lady Blue

SANDY
Side One
It’ll Take A Long Time
Sweet Rosemary
For Nobody To Hear
Tomorrow Is A Long Time
Quiet Joys Of Brotherhood

Side Two
Listen, Listen
The Lady
Bushes And Briars
It Suits Me Well
The Music Weaver

LIKE AN OLD FASHIONED WALTZ
Side One
Solo
Like an Old Fashioned Waltz
Whispering Grass
Friends
Carnival

Side Two
Dark The Night
At The End of the Day
Until The Real Thing Comes Along
No End

RENDEZVOUS
Side One
I Wish I Was a Fool for You (For Shame of Doing Wrong)
Gold Dust
Candle in the Wind
Take Me Away
One Way Donkey Ride

Side Two
I’m a Dreamer
All Our Days
Silver Threads and Golden Needles
No More Sad Refrains

