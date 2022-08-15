Sandy Denny’s four solo albums to be reissued

Sandy Denny‘s four solo albums are to be reissued by Proper Records in collaboration with UMC, on 180gm vinyl.

ORDER NOW: Joni Mitchell is on the cover of the latest issue of Uncut

Originally released by Proper between 1971 and 1977, The North Star Grass Man And The Ravens, Sandy, Like An Old-Fashioned Waltz and Rendezvous map our Denny’s musical journey after Fairport Convention and Fotheringay.

The reissue campaign will begin with The North Star Grass Man And The Ravens and Sandy on September 23 with Like An Old-Fashioned Waltz and Rendezvous following on November 11.

Advertisement

As if you needed it, here’s the tracklisting for each of these four much-loved albums.

THE NORTH STAR GRASSMAN AND THE RAVENS

Side One

Late November

Blackwaterside

The Sea Captain

Down In The Flood

John The Gun

Side Two

Next Time Around

The Optimist

Let’s Jump The Broomstick

Wretched Wilbur

The North Star Grassman And The Ravens

Crazy Lady Blue

SANDY

Side One

It’ll Take A Long Time

Sweet Rosemary

For Nobody To Hear

Tomorrow Is A Long Time

Quiet Joys Of Brotherhood

Side Two

Listen, Listen

The Lady

Bushes And Briars

It Suits Me Well

The Music Weaver

LIKE AN OLD FASHIONED WALTZ

Side One

Solo

Like an Old Fashioned Waltz

Whispering Grass

Friends

Carnival

Advertisement

Side Two

Dark The Night

At The End of the Day

Until The Real Thing Comes Along

No End

RENDEZVOUS

Side One

I Wish I Was a Fool for You (For Shame of Doing Wrong)

Gold Dust

Candle in the Wind

Take Me Away

One Way Donkey Ride

Side Two

I’m a Dreamer

All Our Days

Silver Threads and Golden Needles

No More Sad Refrains