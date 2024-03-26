Subscribe
Samantha Morton announces debut album with XL’s Richard Russell

Watch her video for “Let’s Walk In The Night”, feat. Alabaster DePlume

By Sam Richards
Photo: Anton Corbijn

Actor/director Samantha Morton has formed a new musical duo with producer and XL Recordings boss Richard Russell. Named Sam Morton, their debut album Daffodils & Dirt will be released by XL on June 14.

Watch Morton’s self-directed video for the single “Let’s Walk In The Night”, featuring Alabaster DePlume, below:

Daffodils & Dirt also features guest appearances by Laura Groves, Jack Peñate and Ali Campbell. You can pre-order the album here.

Sam Morton will play their biggest headline show to date at London’s ICA on June 20, tickets here. They will also perform at this year’s End Of The Road, among other festival appearances.

