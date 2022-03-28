Roxy Music announce 50th anniversary tour

Roxy Music have announced a run of tour dates to mark the 50th anniversary of their debut album.
For their first tour since 2011, Bryan Ferry, Phil Manzanera, Andy Mackay and Paul Thompson will play North America and the UK.
The tour dates are:
September 7 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
September 9 – Capital One Arena – Washington DC
September 12 – Madison Square Garden – New York
September 15 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia
September 17 – TD Garden – Boston
September 19 – United Center – Chicago
September 21 – Moody Center – Austin
September 23 – American Airlines – Center Dallas
September 26 – Chase Center – San Francisco
September 28 – The Forum – Los Angeles
October 10 – OVO Hydro – Glasgow
October 12 – AO Arena – Manchester
October 14 – The O2 – London
Last month, the band revealed plans to reissue all eight studio albums on vinyl across 2022, beginning with their self-titled debut and its follow-up, For Your Pleasure, in April.
Meanwhile, Ferry has debuted his first new recordings to be released since 2018. The Love Letters 4-track digital EP premiers with a cover of Ketty Lester’s “Love Letters”, with three more tracks to follow in April and May 2022
