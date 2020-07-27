Robert Plant announces solo anthology, Digging Deep: Subterranea

To coincide with the new season of his Digging Deep podcast – which launches today – Robert Plant has announced a new career-spanning solo compilation, Digging Deep: Subterranea.

Released on 2xCD and digital formats via Plant’s own Es Paranza label on October 2, the compilation includes three previously unreleased tracks: “Nothing Takes the Place of You”, written by New Orleans musician Toussaint McCall and recorded for the 2013 film Winter In The Blood; “Charlie Patton Highway (Turn It Up – Part 1)” taken from the apparently “soon-to-be-released” album Band Of Joy Volume 2; and a duet rendition of Charley Feathers’ rockabilly classic “Too Much Alike” featuring Patty Griffin.

Peruse the full tracklisting for Digging Deep: Subterranea below and pre-order here:

Advertisement

CD1

Rainbow

Hurting Kind

Shine It All Around

Ship of Fools

Nothing Takes the Place of You *

Darkness, Darkness

Heaven Knows

In the Mood

Charlie Patton Highway (Turn It Up – Part 1) *

New World

Like I’ve Never Been Gone

I Believe

Dance with You Tonight

Satan Your Kingdom Must Come Down

Great Spirit (Acoustic)

CD2

Angel Dance

Takamba

Anniversary

Wreckless Love

White Clean & Neat

Silver Rider

Fat Lip

29 Palms

Last Time I Saw Her

Embrace Another Fall

Too Much Alike (Feat. Patty Griffin) *

Big Log

Falling in Love Again

Memory Song (Hello Hello)

Promised Land

* previously unreleased