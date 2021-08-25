REM unveil 25th anniversary reissue of New Adventures In Hi-Fi

REM have announced that their 1996 album New Adventures In Hi-Fi will be reissued on October 29 to mark its 25th anniversary.

The 2xCD+Blu-ray Deluxe Edition includes the newly remastered album, 13 B-sides and rarities and a never-before-released 64-minute outdoor projection film (shown on buildings across five cities in 1996 to promote the album’s original release). The Blu-ray disc features a 5.1 surround sound version of the album, plus five HD-restored music videos. The discs are housed in a 52-page hardcover book including unpublished photographs and reflections from all four original band members, as well as from Patti Smith, Thom Yorke and producer Scott Litt.

New Adventures In Hi-Fi will also be available as a 2xCD edition including the remastered album along with B-sides and rarities, plus an exclusive poster and four collectible postcards. Additionally, the newly remastered album will be available as a 2xLP set, pressed on 180-gram vinyl; a limited-edition pressing on clear and black marbled vinyl is also available exclusively at REM’s official store (limited to 1,000 worldwide).

You can hear one of the rarities, “Leave – Alternate Version”, below. Originally recorded for the A Life Less Ordinary soundtrack, Michael Stipe says of the track: “I actually might prefer this version to the one that’s on the record… Well, I wouldn’t say I prefer it, it just tells a different story with the lyric.”

Peruse the tracklisting and watch an unboxing trailer for the New Adventures In Hi-Fi (25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) below, and pre-order it here.

Disc 1 – New Adventures in Hi-Fi (remastered audio)

How the West Was Won and Where It Got Us

The Wake-Up Bomb

New Test Leper

Undertow

E-Bow the Letter

Leave

Departure

Bittersweet Me

Be Mine

Binky the Doormat

Zither

So Fast, So Numb

Low Desert

Electrolite

Disc 2 – B-sides and Rarities

Tricycle (Instrumental)

Departure (Live Rome Soundcheck / Rome, Italy / 2/22/1995)

Wall of Death

Undertow (Live / Atlanta, GA / 11/18/1995)

Wichita Lineman (Live / Houston, TX / 9/15/1995)

New Test Leper (Live Acoustic / Seattle, WA / 4/19/1996)

The Wake-Up Bomb (Live / Atlanta, GA / 10/4/1995)

Binky the Doormat (Live / Atlanta, GA / 11/18/1995)

King of Comedy (808 State Remix)

Be Mine (Mike on Bus version)

Love Is All Around

Sponge

Leave (Alternate Version)

Disc 3 (Blu-Ray)

R.E.M. Outdoor Projections – Saturday Sept 7, 1996 – 5 cities (64:56)

New Adventures in Hi-Fi EPK – previously unreleased 30 min version (29:13)

New Adventures in Hi-Fi 5.1 Audio

New Adventures in Hi-Fi – Hi-Resolution Audio

E-Bow the Letter (Music Video)

Bittersweet Me (Music Video)

Electrolite (Music Video)

How the West Was Won and Where It Got Us (Music Video)

New Test Leper (Music Video)