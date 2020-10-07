Subscribe
Reggae singer-songwriter Johnny Nash has died, aged 80

The "I Can See Clearly Now" singer died of natural causes

Sam Richards
Credit: Helmut Reiss/United Archives via Getty Images

Soul and reggae singer-songwriter Johnny Nash has died of natural causes, aged 80.

Born in Houston, Texas, Nash was one of the first non-Jamaicans to make reggae music in Kingston, and scored a huge international hit with 1972’s “I Can See Clearly Now”.

Nash was a big supporter of Bob Marley in his early career, covering several of his songs and bringing Marley to London in 1972 where the pair played a concert together at a Peckham school.

Nash also had a No. 1 hit in the UK in 1975 with “Tears On My Pillow”.

