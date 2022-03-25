Subscribe
Prince fans can walk through “Purple Rain” artwork at new “immersive” exhibit

The "interactive trip through the music and life of Prince" launches in Chicago this summer

By Tom Skinner
Prince performing live onstage during his 'Purple Rain' tour in 1984
Prince perform live on his 1984 'Purple Rain' tour. Image: Getty Images

Prince fans will be able to walk through the late artist’s iconic “Purple Rain” artwork as part of a new interactive exhibition.

As Rolling Stone reports, Prince: The Immersive Experience will be held at the Shops At North Bridge retail-entertainment district in Chicago, Illinois from June 9 until October 9, 2022. Tickets go on sale at 10am CT next Thursday (March 31) – buy yours here.

Created by Superfly in partnership with the Prince Estate, the exhibition is described as “an interactive trip through the music and life of Prince” while showcasing the musician’s various musical eras and creative evolution.

In one room, attendees can interact with the cover art for Prince’s 1984 sixth studio album. “You’re going to be able to step in in a “Purple Rain” album cover,” Superfly co-founder Kerry Black told Rolling Stone.

“Where you can get your photo up on the motorcycle. But we’re also doing a full buildout of the entire street scene, right? So there’s going to be the First Avenue club and a bunch of the stores.”

Elsewhere, the exhibit will boast a recreation of Paisley Park’s Studio A, “which was [Prince’s] studio where he created all his music from about 1990 on,” Black explained. “And in there, people are going to be able to go and sort of play producer and mix stems from “Let’s Go Crazy”.”

Additionally, Prince’s former lighting designer Roy Bennett collaborated with the creators to produce an audio-visual dance space. Fans can enjoy displays of pieces from the star’s original wardrobe as well as his instruments, alongside replicas and various photographs.

The Prince Estate and Superfly are said to have been working on Prince: The Immersive Experience for the last few years.

“They really kind of brought us into his world,” Black said. “They’ve connected us with a lot of important people that he worked with. And so we can really make sure that it’s authentic.”

Superfly – who co-founded Bonnaroo and co-produced Outside Lands festivals – has previously produced intellectual property “experiences” based on popular TV shows, including The Friends Experience and The Office Experience.

Meanwhile, Prince’s estate is currently locked in a legal battle with an Ohio winery that is selling a “Purple Rain Concord” wine.

