Primal Scream announce three 30th anniversary Screamadelica reissues

Primal Scream have announced a series of 30th anniversary celebrations for their iconic album Screamadelica.

On September 17 this year, the band will release a new 10LP box set of 12-inch singles from the Screamadelica era, including a previously unreleased mix of “Shine Like Stars” from the late Andrew Weatherall, who produced the entire original album, which was released on September 23, 1991.

A double picture disc edition of Screamadelica will also be released on that day, before a new demos album called Demodelica follows on October 15, featuring unheard demos and mixes from the Screamadelica sessions.

See the new reissues and the tracklist for the Demodelica album below. Pre-orders for all three reissues are available here.

Demodelica:

Side A

1. “Come Together” (Jam Studio Monitor Mix)

2. “Damaged” (Hackney Studio Demo)

3. “Movin’ On Up” (Hackney Studio Demo)

Side B

1. “Higher Than The Sun” (Isle Of Dogs Home Studio)

2. “Higher Than The Sun” (Jam Studio Monitor Mix)

3. “I’m Comin’ Down” (Isle Of Dogs Home Studio)

4. “I’m Comin’ Down” (Jam Studio Monitor Mix)

Side C

1. “Don’t Fight It, Feel It” (Isle Of Dogs Home Studio)

2. “Don’t Fight It, Feel It” (Isle Of Dogs Hypnotone Mix)

3. “Don’t Fight It, Feel It” (EMI Publishing Studio Mix)

4. “Inner Flight” (Hackney Studio Vocal Melody)

5. “Inner Flight” (Henry A Cappella Jam Studio)

6. “Inner Flight” (Jam Studio Monitor Mix)

Side D

1. “Shine Like Starsv (Jam Studio Monitor Mix)

2. “Shine Like Stars” (Eden Studio Demo)

3. “Screamadelica” (Eden Studio Demo)

Elsewhere, Bobby Gillespie has spoken of how “flattered” the band are that Lorde was influenced by their seminal Screamadelica track “Loaded” for her recent single “Solar Power”.