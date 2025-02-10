Photographer Ed Finnell, who shot Led Zeppelin at the peak of their powers, has recently discovered some previously unseen pictures of the band. The roll of negatives had been misfiled under the name of another band.

The photos come from two concerts at The Forum in Inglewood, California, in March 1975 and June 1977. Developed just two weeks ago, the prints are currently on display at the Oak Island Gallery in Stockholm until February 13. They are also available to view and buy here.

You can see one of Finnell’s newly discovered photos at the top of this page, and there is a sneak preview of some more below: