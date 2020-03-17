Pretenders announce new album, Hate For Sale

Chrissie Hynde has announced that the new Pretenders album Hate For Sale will be released by BMG on May 1.

Listen to lead track “The Buzz” below:

Speaking about “The Buzz”, Chrissie Hynde says: “I think we all know that love affairs can take on the characteristics of drug addiction. It’s about that. Not mine of course – I’m never obsessive never obsessive never obsessive.”

Hate For Sale was produced by Stephen Street and written collaboratively by Chrissie Hynde and guitarist James Walbourne. Peruse the tracklisting below:

‘Hate For Sale’

‘The Buzz’

‘Lightning Man’

‘Turf Accountant Daddy’

‘You Can’t Hurt a Fool’

‘I Didn’t Know When To Stop’

‘Maybe Love Is In NYC’

‘Junkie Walk’

‘Didn’t Want To Be This Lonely’

‘Crying in Public’