Peter Perrett shares new song “I Wanna Go With Dignity”

It's from his new album, The Cleansing

By Michael Bonner
Photo: Steve Gullick

Peter Perrett has announced details of his new album The Cleansing, which is released on November 1 via Domino.

You can hear the first track from the album, “I Wanna Go With Dignity”, below. The track is partly inspired by former Uncut writer, David Cavanagh.

The album features Perrett’s sons Jamie (guitar / production) and Peter Jr (bass) plus members of his live band, alongside guests including Johnny MarrBobby GillespieFontaines D.C.’s Carlos O’Connell and Dream Wife guitarist Alice Go.

Tracklisting for The Cleansing is: 
1.      I Wanna Go With Dignity 
2.      Disinfectant 
3.      Fountain Of You 
4.      Secret Taliban Wife 
5.      Solitary Confinement 
6.      Women Gone Bad 
7.      Survival Mode 
8.      Mixed Up Confucius 
9.      Do Not Resuscitate 
10.   The Cleansing 
11.   All That Time 
12.   Kill A Franco Spy 
13.   Set The House On Fire 
14.   Feast For Sore Eyes 
15.   There For You 
16.   Art Is A Disease 
17.   World In Chains 
18.   Back In The Hole 
19.   Less Than Nothing 
20.   Crystal Clear 

The Cleansing is available to preorder on DomMart-exclusive red double vinyl with signed sleeve, standard double vinyl, CD and digitally.

Perrett also plays a special show on Saturday October 19 at the
Moth Club, London.

