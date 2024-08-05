Peter Perrett shares new song “I Wanna Go With Dignity”

Peter Perrett has announced details of his new album The Cleansing, which is released on November 1 via Domino.
You can hear the first track from the album, “I Wanna Go With Dignity”, below. The track is partly inspired by former Uncut writer, David Cavanagh.
The album features Perrett’s sons Jamie (guitar / production) and Peter Jr (bass) plus members of his live band, alongside guests including Johnny Marr, Bobby Gillespie, Fontaines D.C.’s Carlos O’Connell and Dream Wife guitarist Alice Go.
Tracklisting for The Cleansing is:
1. I Wanna Go With Dignity
2. Disinfectant
3. Fountain Of You
4. Secret Taliban Wife
5. Solitary Confinement
6. Women Gone Bad
7. Survival Mode
8. Mixed Up Confucius
9. Do Not Resuscitate
10. The Cleansing
11. All That Time
12. Kill A Franco Spy
13. Set The House On Fire
14. Feast For Sore Eyes
15. There For You
16. Art Is A Disease
17. World In Chains
18. Back In The Hole
19. Less Than Nothing
20. Crystal Clear
The Cleansing is available to preorder on DomMart-exclusive red double vinyl with signed sleeve, standard double vinyl, CD and digitally.
Perrett also plays a special show on Saturday October 19 at the
Moth Club, London.