Peter Perrett shares new song “I Wanna Go With Dignity”

Peter Perrett has announced details of his new album The Cleansing, which is released on November 1 via Domino.

You can hear the first track from the album, “I Wanna Go With Dignity”, below. The track is partly inspired by former Uncut writer, David Cavanagh.

The album features Perrett’s sons Jamie (guitar / production) and Peter Jr (bass) plus members of his live band, alongside guests including Johnny Marr, Bobby Gillespie, Fontaines D.C.’s Carlos O’Connell and Dream Wife guitarist Alice Go.

Tracklisting for The Cleansing is:

1. I Wanna Go With Dignity

2. Disinfectant

3. Fountain Of You

4. Secret Taliban Wife

5. Solitary Confinement

6. Women Gone Bad

7. Survival Mode

8. Mixed Up Confucius

9. Do Not Resuscitate

10. The Cleansing

11. All That Time

12. Kill A Franco Spy

13. Set The House On Fire

14. Feast For Sore Eyes

15. There For You

16. Art Is A Disease

17. World In Chains

18. Back In The Hole

19. Less Than Nothing

20. Crystal Clear

The Cleansing is available to preorder on DomMart-exclusive red double vinyl with signed sleeve, standard double vinyl, CD and digitally.

Perrett also plays a special show on Saturday October 19 at the

Moth Club, London.