Peter Hook & The Light announce new Joy Division: A Celebration dates for 2023

Nine additional UK dates have been announced

Peter Hook
Peter Hook. Image: Derick Smith

Peter Hook & The Light have announced additional dates for Joy Division: A Celebration in April 2023 – find the full list of dates and purchase tickets below.

Following Joy Division: A Celebration shows across the UK, Europe and North America throughout 2022, the band have now announced nine more UK dates, starting in Edinburgh on April 13 and wrapping in Somerset on April 29.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 11 at 10am and can be purchased here.

The Joy Division: A Celebration shows were planned to “commemorate four decades of the bands and Ian Curtis’ influence”.

The band will perform Unknown Pleasures and Closer in full, with an opening set of New Order material.

Find the new tour dates below.

APRIL 2023
13 – O2 Academy, Edinburgh
14 – Old Fire Station, Carlisle
15 – Foundry, Sheffield
20 – Junction, Cambridge
21 – Assembly Rooms, Leamington Spa
22 – Tramshed, Cardiff
27 – 1865, Southampton
28 – Sub89, Reading
29 – Cheese & Grain, Frome

Earlier this year, Peter Hook helped unveil a new mural of Joy Division bandmate Ian Curtis in Macclesfield town centre.

“I am actually very honoured to be here, and to do this, because to me it’s about time Ian came home,” the bassist and co-founder of New Order said.

