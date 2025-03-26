Pete Shelley’s first two post-Buzzcocks solo albums, Homosapien and XL-1, will be reissued by Domino on June 6.

Both LPs will come housed in gatefold sleeves featuring the original fully restored artwork, plus an extra disc featuring B-sides, dubs and extended mixes. The inserts will feature new photos and extensive sleevenotes from Clinton Heylin. Both albums will also be available on CD for the first time since 2006.

Domino have also created a Pete Shelley exclusive for Record Store Day (April 12). Yesterday Is Not Here: Radio Sessions 1979-1983 is a collection of three never-before-released radio sessions – an acoustic one broadcast on Piccadilly Radio on in January 1979, and the other two recorded with full bands for David ‘Kid’ Jensen in December 1981 (prior to the release of Homosapien) and Feb 1983 (prior to the release of XL-1). More details on that here.